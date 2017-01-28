The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) of Northwest Louisiana hosted a free workshop for middleschoolers and their guardians.
The topic was online and social media safety.
Members of the Louisiana State Police and Desoto Sheriff's Department led the session.
Lauren Jackson of YWCA shared some of those tips.
"Make sure that you don't have people on your pages that you don't know, because whenever you have people that you don't know that opens doors for a lot of harm to enter your life," said Jackson.
Other tips are:
Keep your online profile settings private.
Do not send or post inappropriate photos and messages.
Change your passwords often.
Those interested in learning more about online safety can contact the YWCA of NWLA at (318) 550-4417 or visit ywcanwla.org.