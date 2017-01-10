Virtual world interactions can have real life consequences. Social networks meant to keep us connected can also lead to dangerous online behaviors.
"Take Care, Don't Overshare!" is a free online and social media dangers workshop designed to teach teen girls how to use the World Wide Web wisely.
Christi Robinson, Teen Services Coordinator for the YWCA, stopped by KTBS 3 News to discuss the upcoming event.
Topics to be discussed include recognizing warning signs of predators, the dangers of sexting and photo sharing, and social media laws.
Tools and techniques for cell phone monitoring, current apps, and social media trends will be available to parents in attendance.
"Take Care, Don't Overshare!" is open to all girls ages 11 and up. Schools, clubs, and church groups are invited to participate.
The event will be held Saturday, January 28th from 10 am - 1 pm at the YWCA Northwest La.
Registration is required. For more information click here.