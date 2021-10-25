STONEWALL, La. -- So you walk out your backdoor Saturday night in rural DeSoto Parish and maybe half expecting to seeing a possum, maybe a raccoon, or even a fox.
It wasn't that long ago that loose llamas were caught strolling down the highway.
But a zebra at your back door steps? Not too likely.
But it happened.
So what do you do? Post it on Facebook, of course.
"Anyone missing a zebra in Gloster area? It's outside a friend of mine's house," wrote Leah Darden, who shared the photograph of the stripped equine.
It didn't take long for folks to identify he owners -- and for the owners to surface.
Leia and Jim Burford own the zebra, now known to everyone as Zydeco. It seems Zydeco was moved to a new pasture Saturday. And he didn't like it. So off he went.
There were other sightings of the unique animal roaming the roads that night. That's until he stopped at Darden's friend's house.
The Burfords quickly went and picked up Zydeco. But not before their friends and neighbors had a good laugh while following the story on Facebook.
Said one, "Only in Louisiana."