ZWOLLE, La. -- Another day, another fire in Sabine Parish.
A woods fire is burning behind the new North Sabine Fire station in an area east of U.S. Highway 171 between Old Pleasant Hill Road and state Highway 120 near Zwolle.
Residents living on Thunder Road, Mallard Road in the area of U.S. Highway 171, state Highway 120 and Old Pleasant Hill Road are being encouraged to be alert and possibly evacuate, Chief Deputy Brad Walker said.
Sheriff's deputies and Zwolle police are in the area warning residents.
Sabine parish has been plagued by wildfires this week. The first on Monday scorched about 2,100 acres while consuming eight homes and other vacant structures.
Other smaller fires have been sporadic throughout the week.