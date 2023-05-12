ZWOLLE, La. – Police Chief Daniel Thomas has asked for the help of state and federal law enforcement agencies to help quell violence that’s happening in the town.
Thomas informed Zwolle residents via a social media post Thursday of his plans, as well as including a response from an agent with the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms who said information Thomas provided is “alarming.”
“The incidents I checked exposed a severe violent crime situation in the town of Zwolle, Louisiana,” agent Thurman Miller Sr. wrote.
Thomas, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have a meeting scheduled May 30 to discuss the matter.
In his post, Thomas referenced shootings that have been happening in the community. No additional details were provided.
“As your chief, it’s my responsibility to keep the citizens of this town safe. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted on the federal level,” Thomas wrote.
Miller said in his email that he looked into two cases Thomas presented to ATF and passed them onto the Violent Crime Abatement Team to investigate further. He said he would provide resources Thomas needs for his department to combat the violent crime situation in Zwolle.
Undisclosed resources will be placed in the community to help identify any criminal activity, Miller said in his response to Thomas.
“This is the best way to assist Zwolle without interjecting the citizens of Zwolle due to possible retaliation upon citizens,” Miller wrote.
He also informed Sheriff Aaron Mitchell that his agencies will be in Sabine Parish.
Chief Deputy Brad Walker told KTBS, “We are going to be proactive and have zero tolerance.”
Attempts to reach Thomas Friday afternoon have been unsuccessful so far.