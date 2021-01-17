ZWOLLE, La. -- As the 2021 Sabine Parish Principal of the year, Zwolle Elementary School Principal Cindy Lewing has a reason to be proud. But she'll be the first to tell you: it's a team effort.
"I've always believed that if you surround yourself with greatness, then great things will happen," said Lewing. "I have surrounded myself with the greatest here at Zwolle Elementary, I have a great admin team, I have the best teachers around, we have wonderful students and a supportive community."
In addition to Lewing's honor, Zwolle is also home to the parish's Elementary Teacher of the Year, Brittany Bashara; and Fifth Grader of the Year, Jensen Ebarb. The High School Teacher of the Year is just down the hall in the same building.
"It was definitely the year of the Hawks," said Lewing. "Zwolle definitely racked up this year."
The honors come after a difficult year for schools nationwide with changes mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I want to make this year the best kindergarten experience for them, even though it's in a difficult situation," said Bashara.
In recent years, the elementary school has focused on improving reading levels and better discipline.
"You can have the best curriculum, and you can teach them how to read," said Lewing. "But if you can't teach children how to function in everyday life, and how to be leaders, then the curriculum is not as effective as it could be."
"My favorite subject is math, because I work really well with numbers," said Jensen Ebarb, who aspires to be a lawyer. "To me, it's just easiest."
Lewing credits a lot of their success to a relatively new program at the school: "Leader in Me." The program adapts the popular self-help book "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People" for a younger audience.
"It's a phenomenal program," said Sabine Parish School Superintendent Dr. Sara Ebarb. "[Lewing's] taking it very seriously and so have her teachers. She has a really good staff of teachers."
"I like it," said Jensen Ebarb. "It teaches it teaches me to better be a better student, and it teaches everyone else to be better people."
The program even begins at the kindergarten level, focusing on a different trait each month.
"I can tell a big difference this year," said Bashara. "After spending four weeks on one habit, they can tell you, 'Be proactive. That means that I'm taking charge, I'm taking initiative, I'm doing things without being asked to do them.'"
But it's not just the students who are learning from the program.
"'Leader in Me' really clicked with me and I enjoyed it," said Bashara. "I feel like it's all important stuff. I learned a lot myself about how to live the seven habits and be a better leader."
"I really want to be very smart. And coming to school every day helps me do that," said Jensen Ebarb.
Even when things get back to some semblance of normal after the pandemic, Lewing wants to keep some of the changes, including Google Meets with students so they can interact daily. She also wants to keep up the emphasis on hand washing and good hygiene.