ZWOLLE, La. - State police say an 11-year-old Zwolle girl died Saturday evening when the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) she was driving overturned.
Troopers say Saylor Gatti, who was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, died at the scene on JaBush Road southwest of Zwolle.
Investigator says one juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries and taken to a nearby hospital. Two other passengers were not injured. The three passengers also were not restrained or wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.