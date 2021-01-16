MANY, La. — The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Zwolle man for setting fire to the mobile home where his estranged wife’s was asleep at the time of the fire.
Keivondrick Cutright, 31, was booked into the Sabine Parish Jail on one count each of aggravated arson and violation of a protective order.
The fire happened around 11 a.m. on Jan. 2. Central Sabine Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Marthaville Road in Many for a report of a mobile home fire with suspicious circumstances. Firefighters didn’t find an active, but they did see evidence of a fire on the exterior.
State fire marshal deputies determined the fire originated on the exterior of the mobile home and was intentionally set.
Deputies learned the woman who lives there was in the process of divorcing Cutright. She also had a protective order to keep him away.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office found Cutright on Tuesday and took him into custody.