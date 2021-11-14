MANSFIELD, La. - Just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday, troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 522 at True Vine Road. This crash claimed the life of Rakeem Brazile, 29.
The initial investigation revealed Brazile was driving a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, eastbound on LA Hwy 522. For reasons still under investigation, he ran off the road and crashed into an embankment.
Brazile, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
In 2021, Troop G has investigated 32 fatal crashes, resulting in 34 deaths.