fatal crash

MANSFIELD, La. - Just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday, troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 522 at True Vine Road.  This crash claimed the life of Rakeem Brazile, 29.

The initial investigation revealed Brazile was driving a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, eastbound on LA Hwy 522. For reasons still under investigation, he ran off the road and crashed into an embankment. 

Brazile, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.   

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 32 fatal crashes, resulting in 34 deaths.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
3
0



Recommended for you

Load comments