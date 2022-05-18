ZWOLLE, La. – The mayor of this Sabine Parish town has been accused of sexual battery following allegations of inappropriate conduct by an employee.
Mayor G.J. “Pie” Martinez, who is in his third term as mayor, was issued a misdemeanor court summons after the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the complainant and Martinez.
No additional details were released.
The case file has been turned over to the Sabine District Attorney’s Office for review.
Martinez is in his early 80s. His term is set to expire Dec. 31.