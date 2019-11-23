ZWOLLE, La. - A Zwolle woman was killed early Saturday morning following a crash.
Louisiana State Police say around 6:40 a.m., troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S Highway 171 in Zwolle involving an 18-wheeler log truck driven by Shamarrious Wiseman,25, of Many, and a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Teamdera Chandler, 30, of Zwolle.
Based on early reports the Wiseman was turning the truck south on U.S Highway 171 from U.S Hwy 171 Business in front of Chandler. Chandler was unable to avoid hitting the 18-wheeler.
Chandler was taken to Sabine Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Wiseman was not injured. Troopers charged him with a stop sign violation.
Toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.