SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Zwolle woman who defrauded her employer out of money by manipulating vacation payments for she and her husband was sentenced this week to a year and a day in federal prison.
Chief U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. also ordered Melissa H. Sepulvado, 59, to pay restitution in the amount of $145,000.
Sepulvado pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud after being indicted by a federal grand jury. She defrauded her employer, Weyerhaeuser, out of $145,000 from November 2014 through April 2017 by exploiting her position as a senior support specialist. Sepulvado had been with the company for 17 years and her husband was employed as an hourly worker.
Her primary duties were to review and approve payroll entries for the hourly workers at Weyerhaeuser’s Zwolle mill through its internet based, electronic payroll system. She also reviewed vacation payout requests by hourly workers.
Sepulvado would regularly enter vacation payout requests for her husband for hours he did not earn, and although she was not supposed to review or approve her husband’s pay requests, she did so and sent the approved requests via electronic wire to their payroll department, which was outside of Louisiana. Weyerhaeuser then deposited money into her husband’s bank account based on the fraudulent pay requests.
Sepulvado took steps to conceal the fraud by backdating numerous vacation payout requests, entering the requests for completed pay periods from months or years earlier. These actions concealed the requests from regular audits of the system.
The FBI conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cadesby B. Cooper prosecuted the case.