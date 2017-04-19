Weather Alert

...A HEAT ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR OUR FOUR STATE AREA... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY. * EVENT...AN UPPER LEVEL RIDGE WILL EASE INTO POSITION OVER TEXAS DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. OUR AIR TEMPERATURES WILL MOVE FROM MID TO UPPER 90S WITH SOME TRIPLE DIGIT READINGS AS WELL. * TIMING...DURING AFTERNOON HOURS IN PARTICULAR, WHEN THE COMBINATION OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL BE MOST OPPRESSIVE. THIS HEAT ADVISORY CONTINUES DURING THE OVERNIGHTS WITH LOWS MUCH WARMER THAN AVERAGE AS WELL. * IMPACT...HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S, COUPLED WITH THE HUMIDITY FROM RECENT RAINFALL, WILL ELEVATE OUR HEAT INDEX READINGS TO THEIR HIGHEST LEVELS THIS SUMMER, IN THE 105 TO NEAR 110 RANGE ON BOTH WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE, SUCH AS A SUDDEN LACK OF PERSPIRATION. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&