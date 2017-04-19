According to New York Magazine, Fox News has made the decision to part ways with star host Bill O'Reilly following sexual harassment allegations.
The publication cites anonymous sources briefed on the discussions, but says there's still no indication of how Fox will handle O'Reilly's exit, or whether he'll be allowed to say goodbye to viewers on the air.
The news comes after accusations that O'Reilly and Fox parent company 21st Century Fox settled numerous harassment complaints, which led to advertisers withdrawing from his show "The O'Reilly Factor."