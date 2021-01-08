VIVIAN, La. -- COVID-19 vaccinations will begin for the general public who meet certain criteria on Monday at North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian and its off-site family practice clinics of Plain Dealing and Benton on Wednesday.
Vaccinations are being scheduled through the medical center’s website, NCMCLA.com.
North Caddo Medical Center will distribute 400 vaccines during the first week with more scheduled to arrive the following week. Hospital officials say if the website shows no appointments available then keep checking back. New appointments will open up as more vaccine becomes available.
To receive the COVID-19 vaccination one must have an appointment and meet the following criteria (determined by government office).
- Over the age of 70
- Hospital employee
- Nursing home and long-term care residents and staff
- First responders
- Schools of allied health - students/residents/and staff
- End stage renal disease facility or dialysis clinics - patients and staff
- Home health - patients and staff
- Work at one of the following facilities - dental, ambulatory, outpatient, medical, and behavioral health clinics
When arriving at the North Caddo Medical Center facility for a vaccination, follow the instructions specific to each site.
- North Caddo Medical Center – Vivian 815 S. Pine St. Drive through only. Enter through the main entrance. Vehicles will be directed to drive under the covered parking on the northwest side of the building. Stay in your vehicles and you will be assisted by staff members.
- Plain Dealing Medical 112 S. Forrest St. Plain Dealing. Park in designated area and stay in vehicle.
- Benton Medical @ Bossier Parish Courthouse 204 Burt Blvd, Benton. Park in designated area and stay in vehicle.
There is a waiting process after the vaccination is received to ensure there is not an adverse reaction. Everyone should wear masks when interacting with the staff members.