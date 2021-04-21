Be sure and take advantage of the Vaccine Tracker with the resources right at your fingertips.
Caddo
Albertsons/Savon #218, 105 E. Southfield Rd, Shreveport
Caddo Parish Health Unit, 1035 Creswell Ave., Shreveport, (318) 676-5619
CASSE Community Health, 1560 Irving Place, Shreveport, (318) 212-1194
Christus Highland Medical Center, 1453 E. Bert Kouns Loop, Shreveport, (318) 681-4500
CVS Pharmacy #5325, 1540 N. Market St., Shreveport
CVS Pharmacy #5326, 2755 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport
CVS Pharmacy #5329, 3300 Youree Dr., Shreveport
CVS Pharmacy #5331, 7004 Youree Dr., Shreveport
CVS Pharmacy #5360, 6935 Pines Road, Shreveport
Drug Emporium #210, 5819 E. Kings Highway, Shreveport, (318) 861-7896
Healing Grace Internal Medicine Pediatrics, 6821 Pines Road, Shreveport, (318) 671-9309
Kroger Pharmacy #427, 9155 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport, (318) 688-2582
Kroger Pharmacy #533, 9484 Ellerbe Rd., Shreveport, (318) 517-6973
Kroger Pharmacy #539, 6652 Youree Drive, Shreveport (318) 795-9966
Medic Pharmacy #11, 1849 Line Avenue, Shreveport, (318) 221-0691
Sam's Club #8273, 7400 Youree Drive, Shreveport, (318) 798-0566
Walmart Pharmacy #116, 929 S. Pine St. Vivian, (318) 375-4510
Walmart Pharmacy #278, 1645 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, (318) 797-9165
Walmart Pharmacy #448, 6235 Westport Ave., Shreveport, (318) 688-7705
Walmart Pharmacy #450, 9550 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport, (318) 688-4085
Walmart Pharmacy #3746, 412 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, (318) 840-0477
Walmart Pharmacy #3868, 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., Shreveport, (318) 861-9212
Walmart Pharmacy #6932, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport, (318) 929-3071
Willis-Knighton-North Main, 2600 Greenwood, Road, Shreveport
Bossier
CVS Pharmacy #5323, 3001 E. Texas St., Bossier City
Kelly Pharmacy, 302 E. Palmetto Avenue, Plain Dealing, (318) 326-4229
Kroger Pharmacy #534, 1050 George Dement Blvd., Bossier City, (318) 747-3162
Minden Medical Clinic of Haughton, 170 Healthcare Plaza Drive, Haughton, (318) 706-0022
Sam's Club Pharmacy #4109, 2861 Been Blvd., Bossier City
Walmart Pharmacy #376, 2536 Airline Drive, Bossier City, (318) 747-7513
Walmart Pharmacy #3752, 5700 Shed Road, Bossier City, (318) 606-6576
Walmart Pharmacy #5204, 4000 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City (318) 606-6305
DeSoto
C.A.S.S.E Community Healthy, 907 Polk Street, Mansfield, (318) 688-3350
C.A.S.S.E Community Health, 149 Stonecreek Drive, Stonewall, (318) 688-3350
DeSoto Parish Health Unit, 113 Jefferson Street, Mansfield, (318) 872-0472
Mansfield Drug Co., 132 Jefferson St., Mansfield, (318) 872-1933
Walmart Pharmacy #323, 7292 Highway 509, Mansfield, (318) 872-5700
Webster
Minden Family Care Center, 208 Morris Drive, Minden, (318) 377-8260
Minden Medical Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Minden
Springhill Medical Center, 2001 Doctors Drive, Springhill, (318) 539-1000
The Corner Drug Store, 27 Reynolds St., Springhill, (318) 539-3199
Walmart Pharmacy #87, 1379 Homer Road, Minden, (318) 377-8211
Walmart Pharmacy #1169, 1920 S. Arkansas, St., Springhill, (318) 539-3500
Webster Parish Health Unit - Minden, 1200 Homer Rd., Minden, (318) 371-3030
Bienville
Bienville Medical Center, 1175 Pine Street, Arcadia, (318) 263-4700, ext. 227
Bienville Parish Health Unit, 1285 Pine Street, Arcadia, (318) 263-2125
New Arcadia Pharmacy, 1982 N. Railroad Ave., Arcadia, (318) 263-2919
Claiborne
Claiborne Health Unit, 624 W. Main Street, Homer, (318) 927-6127
Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, 620 E. College St., Homer, (318) 927-2024
Ted's Pharmacy, 1860 Main Street, Haynesville, (318) 624-1053
Lincoln
Family First Medicine, 902 S. Vienna St., Ruston, (318) 513-1950
Green Clinic, 1200 S. Farmerville St., Ruston (318) 255-3690
Lincoln Parish Health Unit, 405 E. Georgia Ave., Ruston, (318) 251-4120
Ruston Apothecare, 1680 East Kentucky Ave., Ruston, (318) 255-3223
The Health Hut, 310 West Mississippi Ave., Ruston, (318) 513-1212
Walmart Pharmacy #23, 1201 N. Service Rd., E, Ruston, (318) 251-0392
Walmart Pharmacy #4577, 321 W. California, Ruston, (318) 497-6232
Natchitoches
Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, 501 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches, (318) 214-4520
Natchitoches Medical Specialists, 1029 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches
Natchitoches Parish Health Unit, 625 Bienville Street, Natchitoches, (318) 357-3132
Walmart Pharmacy #170, 925 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches (318) 352-1903
Red River
Red River Parish Health Unit, 2015 Red Oak Road, Coushatta, (318) 932-4087
Sabine
Curtis Family Pharmacy, 536 Highway171 Bypass, Many, (318) 273-2650
Professional Pediatrics, 315 S. Highland Drive, Many, (318) 590-9390
Sabine Comprehensive Health Clinic, 1050 N. Robinson St., Many, (318) 256-8150
Sabine Parish Health Unit, 1230 W. Louisiana Ave., Many, (318) 256-4105
Walmart Pharmacy #876, 25800 Highway 171, Many, (318) 256-6378
In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.