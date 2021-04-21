vaccine

Be sure and take advantage of the Vaccine Tracker with the resources right at your fingertips.

Caddo

Albertsons/Savon #218, 105 E. Southfield Rd, Shreveport

Caddo Parish Health Unit, 1035 Creswell Ave., Shreveport, (318) 676-5619

CASSE Community Health, 1560 Irving Place, Shreveport, (318) 212-1194

Christus Highland Medical Center, 1453 E. Bert Kouns Loop, Shreveport, (318) 681-4500

CVS Pharmacy #5325, 1540 N. Market St., Shreveport

CVS Pharmacy #5326, 2755 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport

CVS Pharmacy #5329, 3300 Youree Dr., Shreveport

CVS Pharmacy #5331, 7004 Youree Dr., Shreveport

CVS Pharmacy #5360, 6935 Pines Road, Shreveport

Drug Emporium #210, 5819 E. Kings Highway, Shreveport, (318) 861-7896

Healing Grace Internal Medicine Pediatrics, 6821 Pines Road, Shreveport, (318) 671-9309

Kroger Pharmacy #427, 9155 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport, (318) 688-2582

Kroger Pharmacy #533, 9484 Ellerbe Rd., Shreveport, (318) 517-6973

Kroger Pharmacy #539, 6652 Youree Drive, Shreveport (318) 795-9966

Medic Pharmacy #11, 1849 Line Avenue, Shreveport, (318) 221-0691

Sam's Club #8273, 7400 Youree Drive, Shreveport, (318) 798-0566

Walmart Pharmacy #116, 929 S. Pine St. Vivian, (318) 375-4510

Walmart Pharmacy #278, 1645 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, (318) 797-9165

Walmart Pharmacy #448, 6235 Westport Ave., Shreveport, (318) 688-7705

 Walmart Pharmacy #450, 9550 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport, (318) 688-4085

Walmart Pharmacy #3746, 412 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, (318) 840-0477

Walmart Pharmacy #3868, 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., Shreveport, (318) 861-9212

Walmart Pharmacy #6932, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport, (318) 929-3071

Willis-Knighton-North Main, 2600 Greenwood, Road, Shreveport

Bossier

CVS Pharmacy #5323, 3001 E. Texas St., Bossier City

Kelly Pharmacy, 302 E. Palmetto Avenue, Plain Dealing, (318) 326-4229

Kroger Pharmacy #534, 1050 George Dement Blvd., Bossier City, (318) 747-3162

Minden Medical Clinic of Haughton, 170 Healthcare Plaza Drive, Haughton, (318) 706-0022

Sam's Club Pharmacy #4109, 2861 Been Blvd., Bossier City

Walmart Pharmacy #376, 2536 Airline Drive, Bossier City, (318) 747-7513

Walmart Pharmacy #3752, 5700 Shed Road, Bossier City, (318) 606-6576

Walmart Pharmacy #5204, 4000 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City (318) 606-6305

DeSoto

C.A.S.S.E Community Healthy, 907 Polk Street, Mansfield, (318) 688-3350

C.A.S.S.E Community Health, 149 Stonecreek Drive, Stonewall, (318) 688-3350

DeSoto Parish Health Unit, 113 Jefferson Street, Mansfield, (318) 872-0472

Mansfield Drug Co., 132 Jefferson St., Mansfield, (318) 872-1933

Walmart Pharmacy #323, 7292 Highway 509, Mansfield, (318) 872-5700

Webster

Minden Family Care Center, 208 Morris Drive, Minden, (318) 377-8260

Minden Medical Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Minden

Springhill Medical Center, 2001 Doctors Drive, Springhill, (318) 539-1000

The Corner Drug Store, 27 Reynolds St., Springhill, (318) 539-3199

Walmart Pharmacy #87, 1379 Homer Road, Minden, (318) 377-8211

Walmart Pharmacy #1169, 1920 S. Arkansas, St., Springhill, (318) 539-3500

Webster Parish Health Unit - Minden, 1200 Homer Rd., Minden, (318) 371-3030

Bienville

Bienville Medical Center, 1175 Pine Street, Arcadia, (318) 263-4700, ext. 227

Bienville Parish Health Unit, 1285 Pine Street, Arcadia, (318) 263-2125

New Arcadia Pharmacy, 1982 N. Railroad Ave., Arcadia, (318) 263-2919

Claiborne

Claiborne Health Unit, 624 W. Main Street, Homer, (318) 927-6127

Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, 620 E. College St., Homer, (318) 927-2024

Ted's Pharmacy, 1860 Main Street, Haynesville, (318) 624-1053

Lincoln

Family First Medicine, 902 S. Vienna St., Ruston, (318) 513-1950

Green Clinic, 1200 S. Farmerville St., Ruston (318) 255-3690

Lincoln Parish Health Unit, 405 E. Georgia Ave., Ruston, (318) 251-4120

Ruston Apothecare, 1680 East Kentucky Ave., Ruston, (318) 255-3223

The Health Hut, 310 West Mississippi Ave., Ruston, (318) 513-1212

Walmart Pharmacy #23, 1201 N. Service Rd., E, Ruston, (318) 251-0392

Walmart Pharmacy #4577, 321 W. California, Ruston, (318) 497-6232

Natchitoches

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, 501 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches, (318) 214-4520

Natchitoches Medical Specialists, 1029 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches

Natchitoches Parish Health Unit, 625 Bienville Street, Natchitoches, (318) 357-3132

Walmart Pharmacy #170, 925 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches (318) 352-1903

Red River

Red River Parish Health Unit, 2015 Red Oak Road, Coushatta, (318) 932-4087

Sabine

Curtis Family Pharmacy, 536 Highway171 Bypass, Many, (318) 273-2650

Professional Pediatrics, 315 S. Highland Drive, Many, (318) 590-9390

Sabine Comprehensive Health Clinic, 1050 N. Robinson St., Many, (318) 256-8150

Sabine Parish Health Unit, 1230 W. Louisiana Ave., Many, (318) 256-4105

Walmart Pharmacy #876, 25800 Highway 171, Many, (318) 256-6378

In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.

 

