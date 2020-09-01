BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- The president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association is leaving that industry lobbying group to join another energy association.
LOGA announced the departure of Gifford Briggs in a Monday news release. Briggs will leave Sept. 11 to become the Gulf Coast Region Director for the American Petroleum Institute. Briggs has been with LOGA since 2007.
Mike Moncla was named LOGA's interim president. The organization said Moncla has served on the LOGA Executive Committee for the past three years.