OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Oklahoma surged to a new high of 1,381 on Tuesday.
That came a day after Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants, closing in-person service at 11 p.m., and requiring masks worn in state buildings.
The rolling averages of both the positivity rate and number of new cases has more than doubled during the past seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The daily positivity rate increased from 9.1% to 18.2% and new daily cases rose from 1,113 to 2,628.
The health department reported 2,729 confirmed cases Tuesday and 10 more deaths. That brings the Oklahoma totals to 156,857 cases and 1,538 confirmed deaths since March.