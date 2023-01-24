Marshall Craig
Hearing Instrument Specialist
Contact information
Padgett Hearing Aid Center
5124 Summerhill Rd
Texarkana, TX 75503
903-794-5839
About Marshall Craig
Marshall was raised in Texarkana with roots from Arkansas. After graduating from the University of Arkansas in 2004 he worked in the transportation industry. A few years later in 2013 he found his passion for helping the hearing impaired, which was nothing new to him being raised with family members who have profound hearing loss. He is a wonderful husband to Lyndsey and the proud father and coach to two handsome young men who keep him busy after hours with year-round sports! WOO PIG SOOIE!!!