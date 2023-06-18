SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish authorities continue to gather information during recovery efforts from the storm.
The entire parish is not under a boil advisory; however, the following water systems in Caddo Parish are under advisory and asked to boil their water at this time:
- Deepwoods Water System
- Bella Vista Water System
- Blanchard Water System
There is an additional cooling center to aid citizens in north Caddo Parish located at Earl G. Williamson Park, 11425 LA-1, Oil City, LA from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.