SHREVEPORT, La-
If you would like to support the New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in their quest to make additional renovations that will not be covered by insurance click below to donate.
Fundraiser by Pastor Danny Mitchell Jr. : New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church (gofundme.com)
Pastor of the church, Danny Mitchell Jr. said they would like to build a family life center, redo the roads around the church and replace the air conditioning system. Other corrections would include fixing infrastructure issues involving electrical and plumbing.