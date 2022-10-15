HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton.
Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of interest in the case. An investigation determined the male victim was struck by a vehicle sometime Friday night. His body was discovered by a passerby shortly before noon on Saturday.
The victim's body was found alongside the eastbound traffic lanes. The area separates eastbound and westbound lanes of the road between the Hill Crest Cemetery and the Church of the Cross Assemblies of God.
A local resident told KTBS 3 News that pedestrians often cross the highway to get to the convenience stores nearby.
Anyone with information related to the collision is urged to contact State Police at (318) 741-7411.
Authorities will release the identity of the victim once next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story.