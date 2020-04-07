SIBLEY, La. — The death of a Webster Parish pedestrian struck by a train Monday night is under investigation by Kansas City Southern.
The name of the victim has not been released. Details are limited.
However, Sibley Police Chief Jeremy Robinson did confirm the railroad-related fatality to KTBS, but said “it was not at a crossing.” According to Robinson, KCS is handling the investigation.
KCS spokeswoman C. Donielle Carlson told KTBS Tuesday a train hit a 24-year-old man who was on the railroad tracks about 550 feet from Natchitoches Street in Sibley.
"The train crew had been sounding the horn. The incident remains under investigation,” Carlson said.