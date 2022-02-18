Peripheral Arterial Disease
Cardiogenic Shock
Mechanical Circulatory Support
Dr Curtis Prejean, Jr.
Contact Information
Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons
2751 Albert L. Bicknell Dr.
Suite 5 C
Shreveport, LA. 71106
Phone: 318-227-9777
Fax: 318-459-1188
About Dr. Prejean
Medical School: Louisiana State University-Shreveport
Internship: Louisiana State University Medical Center Shreveport, LA - General Surgery
Residencies:
- Louisiana State University Medical Center Shreveport, LA - General Surgery
- Louisiana State University Medical Center Chief Resident
- University Hospitals of Cleveland Cleveland, OH- Cardio-Thoracic Surgery
- University Hospitals of Cleveland Cleveland, OH, Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Chief Resident
Fellowships:
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Associate Staff Fellow
- Adult Cardiac Surgery
Board Certification:
- American Board of Surgery
- American Board of Thoracic Surgery
- Re-certified with the American Board of Thoracic Surgery
I was born in a small south Louisiana town and grew up in the rural areas around Lafayette, Louisiana. I am the oldest of eight children in my family. I attended Cathedral-Carmel high school in Lafayette. I did well in high school football, earning the all district, regional and state recognitions starting in my sophomore year and continuing throughout the rest of my high school years. I was fortunate to get a football scholarship at the University of Southwestern Louisiana ( USL ), which is now known as the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
I quickly determined that the football scholarship was not there for me to really prepare for my intended goal of medical school, it was to play football. I had no intentions of trying to become a professional football player, so I gave up the scholarship to focus on my studies, to get into medical school.
During my college days at USL, I really enjoyed studying, math, chemistry-especially organic chemistry and physics. I was a pretty good student, especially at the subjects I loved and finished with good grade point average. I completed my studies at USL in 1975. I was accepted to attend L.S.U. Medical School in Shreveport and started medical school in the late summer of 1975. Medical school, especially the first 2 years was challenging, but I did well. I really enjoyed the last 2 years of medical school, since those are your “clinical years” where you start actually seeing patients with the residents or attending physicians.
My father was a physician, which was a big influence on me to pursue medicine as a career. In that time, he was a “general practioner”, which is now known as a “family medicine”. I spent time at his office, but knew when I started medical school that I did not want to follow his lead. If fact, towards the end of his life, he left his private practice and went back into a pulmonary medicine residency at the charity hospital in Lafayette. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer and despite trying all modes of cancer therapy, succumbed to his cancer when I was a 2nd year resident in general surgery.
I was 27 years old at the time of his death.
During medical school, I knew I wanted to do some kind of surgery. I was interested in neurosurgery, cardio-vascular surgery and orthopedic surgery. In my last year of medical school I had “electives” where you can spend a month or so, in a specialty that interests you. I really enjoyed orthopedics, but was very fortunate that a prominent Shreveport cardiac surgeon, Dr. James Shelby, offer a month rotation with him at a private hospital in Shreveport. I knew immediately that CV and Vascular surgery was what I wanted to pursue.
In order to get into a cardio-vascular surgery training program, known as a residency, you have to complete a 5 year general surgery residency. The cardiac surgery residency is another 2-3 years after completion of your general surgery residency. I was very fortunate to be accepted by the LSU General Surgery program as I was completing my senior year in medical school. The program director was Dr. John McDonald. General surgery residency remains one of the more stressful and “hard” residency programs. When I started my general surgery residency in July of 1979, I knew that the next 5 years would be “tough”, but I was excited to get started. At that time, there were no restrictions on how much a resident could work. We usually had a schedule of every 3rd night on call. On call was almost always busy, since LSU was a charity hospital and also the major trauma center for the region. It was not uncommon to be up almost all night, but there was no “go home and get some rest”, if you were up all night. The usual 3 day scenario was on call--- up most, if not all night, then up the following day at 5 am for morning rounds, go to surgery all day, get out 6-8 pm, go home crash, get up the next morning—5 am rounds, then clinics or surgery again, until the work was done---go home--- sleep, come back the next day and be on call again--- REPEAT for the next 5 years.
Despite the hard work and very long hours, I have to say that I would do it all over again. It was at times stressful, but overall it was a great time and a very happy time in my life. However, I never lost focus of getting to a cardiac surgery residency. At that time CV surgery residencies were among the toughest to get into compared to other medical specialties. I was fortunate to be accepted to the CV surgery program at Case Western University, in Cleveland, Ohio. My chief was Dr. Jay Ankeney, who was one of the “fathers” of modern cardiac surgery. Moving to Cleveland, was my first time living out of Louisiana. It was a bit of an adjustment to the culture and the weather. Everyone up there commented on my southern accent, which I did not think I had. The on call at Case was every other night on call. They took 2 residents per year, and my fellow resident, Jim Thornton was a good co-resident and we got along great. I really loved my time there, the surgeries were all super exciting and the attending surgeons were all demanding, but nice.
There was another world famous hospital, the Cleveland Clinic. They had a cardiac training program that was very busy. At Case we did about 1000 heart surgeries per year. The Cleveland Clinic was doing about 3000 hearts per year. They had a position, known as “associate staff” which was a position between the senior resident and the attending surgeon. I pursued that position as I was completing my 2 year residency at Case. I was fortunate to be accepted by Dr. Floyd Loop, the chief of the CV surgery division. I wanted the position for several reasons: 1) to be exposed to a lot more cardiac surgery, 2) have some time to study for my board certification in Cardio-thoracic surgery and 3) to have time to research a job upon completing my training. As with all my training programs, I thoroughly enjoyed my tenure at the Cleveland Clinic--- same deal--- a lot of work, but despite the very high volume of surgery we were usually done, by 5-6 pm and did an average of 25 to 30 heart surgeries per day. I spent approximately, 15-16 months at the Clinic, but was fortunate to find a job with busy private in Los Angeles, CA. If the culture in Ohio was a new thing for a south Louisiana kid, L.A. was a bit of a wild ride.
In the group, I joined, I was fortunate to eventually become one of the busiest surgeons in the group. However, with any group, politics and other factors are inevitable. After 12 years, with this group, I resigned and joined the faculty at the USC Keck School of Cardiac Surgery in Los Angeles. The days in LA were always challenging. We covered 8 different hospitals and as you may have heard traffic can be a real nightmare. However, while at USC, I was able to pursue “standard cardiac surgery”, but for the first time since leaving the Cleveland Clinic I was able to learn and participate in cardiac transplantation, implantation of an implantable left ventricular device (LVAD) and be involved with teaching the residents—that perhaps was the most rewarding aspect of being on the faculty at USC.
However, the practice of CV surgery in California was becoming increasingly “cut-throat”. Most of the insurance in California is “managed care”. It became a bidding war between CV surgery groups or programs to get “the contract” with the managed care entity. It was becoming a “who could do it the cheapest” ----not “who could do it best”. This plus the daily stresses of traffic, high cost of living and the LA “culture” were wearing thin. I again started looking to take the next step in my CV surgery career. To my surprise that led me back to Shreveport to join a surgeon, who was a year behind me in our general surgery program at L.S.U. The hospital system we worked in is known as the Willis-Knighton, which has become one of the state’s largest hospital systems. When I was a resident at L.S.U., Willis Knighton was a single hospital, but had the only CT scanner in the region, so every time we had a head injury admitted to L.S.U. that needed a head CT, we had to accompany the patient from LSU to Willis-Knighton. The neurosurgeon that helped us would then help us with the management and or surgery for the patient. His name was Don Smith---he is still in practice at this time!
Upon my arrival to Willis-Knighton in February of 2009, there was a good cardio-vascular and thoracic surgery program. The volume was about 350-400 open heart surgeries per year. There was some vascular surgeries as well. As noted the program was “good” but it was in my opinion somewhat, for lack of a better word--- stagnant. What I mean by this is that the program was only doing “standard heart surgery”. Despite the program being up for 15 years, there appeared to by little to no interest in pursuing a bigger variety of surgical therapies. I believed, when I was hired to join that the request of the hospital was genuine in pursuing more advanced surgical procedures. I was and I am committed to helping the Willis-Knighton hospital system become a center of excellence for cardiac and vascular diseases.
Over my 12 years at Willis-Knighton I led the development, or enabled growth of the following programs:
1) Endo-vascular repair of abdominal aortic aneurysms, known as EVAR procedures. There were a few of these cases being done, but I worked with many cardiologists to greatly expand the EVAR program.
2) Endo-vascular repair of thoracic aneurysms, known as TEVAR. At the time of my arrival in 2009, this procedure as well as open surgical treatment of thoracic aneurysms was NOT available in the region.
3) Trans catheter Aortic Valve Replacement, known as TAVR. This procedure is designed to implant a stentable aortic valve into the patients diseased aortic valve, without needing to open the patient’s chest. I have to mention several other physicians that joined me when I began trying to convince the hospital administration and the medical staff that this was a procedure for the future.
Dr. Jimmy Smith, a prominent cardiologist, Dr. Wenwu Zhang and Dr. Rodney Reeves were essential to creating and developing this program. To some degree, the TAVR program has been both a blessing and a curse for open aortic valve surgery. Initially, TAVR was only offered to patients that were considered too high risk for open aortic valve surgery, which was a blessing in that we as surgeons were not being pressured to take on patients that we thought would not make it through the surgery. However, as the TAVR valve procedures continued to gain favor, the indications for TAVR became more and more open to all patients with aortic stenosis. At this time, even some low, to moderate risk patients for open surgery are being treated with TAVR. In this respect, TAVR is a curse for cardiac surgeons, especially me, because I really love open aortic valve surgery.
4) Surgery for Aortic Dissections. Aortic dissection is a disease process, in which the inside layer of the aorta develops a tear and the forward flow of blood then enters this tear and begins to separate the other outer layers of the aorta, i.e., dissect the layers apart. Some dissections are treated medically, unless there are surgical indications to treat them with open surgery. However, aortic dissections involving the first section of the aorta, the ascending aorta, is a surgical emergency. In 2009, there was only one surgeon in Shreveport, who would consider operating on these patients, but would only do them, if he was on call. All other times, these patients had to be transferred to Dallas for treatment…. Not a good idea for a patient with an ascending aortic dissection to make a 3 hour trip to Dallas for therapy. I really loved doing aortic dissections, even if they inevitably happen in the middle of the night and can take 6-8 hours of surgery to complete. I offered to do these cases, when I joined the practice in Shreveport. With more surgeons willing to do this type of complex and to some degree high risk surgeries, we were able to stop sending patients to Dallas.
5) ECMO and other forms of Mechanical Circulatory Support: As noted, when I was a clinical professor of cardiac surgery at USC, I was able to participate in the cardiac and lung transplant program and the associated Left Ventricular Assist Device, i.e., LVAD program. I developed a passion for this mode of therapy and upon my arrival to Shreveport, began working to start an LVAD program for the region. The hospital had a history of a cardiac transplant and LVAD program years before I arrived. From what I have been told the surgeon, who led the program was very good, but unfortunately died suddenly of a massive heart attack. The subsequent surgeon did not have good outcomes and the program was discontinued. The medical staff and the hospital administration only remembered the pain and suffering of the program, not the potential benefits, so it was definitely a steep uphill battle to even get them to consider starting an LVAD program again. However, I persisted and was able to get a “green light” to pursue starting a program. We were never able to get the program off the ground for a number of problems, mostly lack of cardiology support, a lack of hospital administration support and requirements by CMS. However, the nurse hired to be the LVAD coordinator, Kelly Hart, RN and I were very successful in creating a nationally recognized “Shared Care LVAD Program” . However, as part of the startup for the LVAD program, the hospital had purchased some equipment to augment LVAD’s. I decided to utilize this equipment to start an ECMO program.
ECMO stands for “Extra-Corporeal-Membrane-Oxygenation”. It is very useful in treating patients with cardio-genic shock that is a result of a heart attack most of the time, as well as patients suffering from acute congestive heart failure or respiratory failure that is not responding to conventional medical therapy. Our program has grown, but is not as busy as I envision it to be. A certain mode of ECMO, was very instrumental in treating some patients with severe respiratory failure secondary to COVID.
I have also helped to develop the use of another heart pump. This pump is known as the “Impella” and is made by the Abiomed company. Like ECMO, it is used to treat patients with poor heart function.
6) Development of a mobile ECMO program. When I started the ECMO program, the only other program in the entire state that offered ECMO was Oschner in New Orleans and a few cases at LSU in Shreveport, but neither program had a “mobile ECMO” program. With a “mobile ECMO” program we can go to the outlying hospital, either by ground ambulance or helicopter, place the patient on ECMO at that hospital and then transport them back to Willis-Knighton for management. Our program has transported numerous patients and have a success rate that is higher than the national average.
7) Development of a Cardiogenic Shock Protocol for the Willis-Knighton Hospital System.
Both ECMO and the use of Impella are critical in saving patients who are in shock secondary to extremely poor heart function. The low blood pressure associated with extremely low blood pressure that is secondary to a heart condition is referred to as “cardio-genic shock”. To some degree the diagnosis of cardiogenic shock is not hard, but there are some definite indications that the patient is suffering from cardiogenic shock, even if the blood pressure is not extremely low.
To help educate all the physicians and allied health personnel, I developed a “Cardio-genic Shock” protocol based off of several nationally recognized protocols. The shock protocol I developed is available in the “Cardio-vascular Diseases Treated section under “Cardio-genic Shock”.
8) The Mitra-Clip Program. The “Mitra-Clip” is used to percutaneously treat a heart condition known as “Mitral Regurgitation” In this condition, the mitral valve is “leaking” . All the valves in the heart are supposed to be “one way valves”. If the flow of blood through the valve goes both forward and then backwards, the valve is said to be “regurgitant” or insufficient, or in plain language “leaking”. This condition is treated with open surgical repair or replacement in the majority of cases, but if the patient is not a good candidate for open surgery, the mitra-clip procedure may help.
The procedure is done percutaneously and doesn’t require having the chest opened. I was the surgeon who contacted the company and organized my colleagues to bring this therapy to the Willis-Knighton system. I don’t participate in this procedure, since is a one man show by cardiology.
I am excited about the future at Willis-Knighton. As you can see, I have been busy developing new programs and helping the hospital develop new therapies for the patients we proudly serve. However, I am not one to rest on my laurels. I am truly passionate about all cardiac surgery, but vascular surgery, mechanical circulatory support i.e.,MCS, aortic aneurysms and aortic dissections and aortic valve surgery are my top interests. I am committed to continuing to learn and perfect new and better therapies. I am also very excited that Willis-Knighton is starting a general surgery progam in 2022. The chief of the program has asked me if I would like to be part of the faculty to help train the residents in vascular surgery. I said I would love to help, as I truly enjoy teaching.