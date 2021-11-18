Henry Montgomery speaks inside the Louisiana Parole Project offices in Baton Rouge, La. after being released from the Louisiana State Penitentiary, after serving 57 years in prison, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Montgomery, central to a Supreme Court case that extended the possibility of freedom to hundreds of people sentenced to life without parole as juveniles has been released from prison after being granted parole.
Henry Montgomery, 75, left, standing next to Andrew Hundley, executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project, shakes hands with his lawyer, Baton Rouge attorney Keith B. Nordyke, right, after Montgomery was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola shortly after noon, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Sentenced in 1963 at 17 years old to life without parole (LWOP) for the killing of a law enforcement officer, Montgomery appeared via teleconference before the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee earlier in the day, where he was granted his parole. Montgomery's case gained national prominence in 2016 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor, finding that its earlier decision invalidating mandatory LWOP sentences for people who committed their offense under the age of 18 should be applied retroactively in his case. (Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate)
ANGOLA, La. - Henry Montgomery, 75, walked past the gates of Louisiana State Penitentiary shortly after noon on Wednesday suddenly a free man after being sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1963 for the killing of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Hunt, after Hunt caught him skipping school. He was met outside the gate by Andrew Hundley, executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project.
In 2016, Montgomery's case played a central role in a landmark ruling on juvenile sentences, Montgomery v. Louisiana, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that youth offenders cannot be sentenced to mandatory life without parole, even in prior cases.
After that decision, he was re-sentenced to life with the opportunity for parole, but it was only on the third parole application that he was freed, after serving more than 50 years at Angola.