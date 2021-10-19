Shreveport, La -- Curious neighbors along Murphy Street leaned out their doors and watched from their front steps as both Caddo deputies and Shreveport Police combed the Allendale neighborhood Tuesday evening looking for suspects related to a drug raid.
It began just before 5 p.m. when Caddo Sheriff’s narcotics agents were serving a search warrant in the 1700 block of Looney Street. Sheriff’s officials tell KTBS that after clearing the home, they noticed the back door was open and saw several men outside the house. The agents ordered the men to stay where they were, but they fled, according to the Sheriff’s office. A Sheriff's spokesman said one of the suspects pointed a gun at the deputies, leading one of the agents to fire at the suspect. Two suspects were caught almost immediately, but one continued to run and escaped.
That led to a massive presence by both the Caddo Sheriff and the Shreveport Police Department. At one point there were more than 40 police and fire vehicles at the scene. Police were warning residents to stay in their homes and keep their doors locked. At least one SWAT and multiple K9 units gathered as well. After hours of searching, the last suspect, 21-year-old Eric Jenkins, was found under a house on Gary Street by a K9 and arrested around 7:30 p.m. bringing the ordeal to a close.
The other two suspects are identified as 47-year-old Marcus Clark and 28-year-old Jeremy Jones.
Police later said it was Jenkins who pulled out a gun and pointed it at police.
All three suspects will be booked into Caddo Correctional Center. Jenkins will be charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute (crack cocaine), possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, and flight from an officer. Clark will be charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute (methamphetamine and crack cocaine), possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and felon in possession of a firearm. Jones will be charged with possession of schedule II with intent to distribute (crack cocaine), and flight from an officer.