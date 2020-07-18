SHREVEPORT, La - U.S. Rep. John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement, died Friday at age 80 after a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. Now people across the nation are reflecting on his life and legacy.
On Saturday morning, Shreveport Mayor arian Perkins posted the follwoing statement on his official Facebook page:
"America lost a real hero last night. Congressman John Lewis was on the frontlines of the fight for civil rights. He paid for the freedoms we enjoy today with his blood, courage, and sacrifices. John Lewis was a man of great character who did what was right and stood for justice even if it wasn’t a popular stance at the time, and because of that John Lewis is a man of history. Our nation owes him a debt of gratitude. May he Rest In Peace."
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement on the passing of Rep. John Lewis:
“John Lewis made America better. He believed in, and espoused in word and deed, the ideal of America as a color-blind meritocracy. Becky and I mourn his passing. Thank you, Congressman Lewis, for giving so much to our great country.”
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) also released a statement:
"John Lewis has left an indelible mark on the hearts of not only those in his home state of Georgia but all over our nation and across the world. He will be remembered for many things, but his tireless work as a civil rights leader and dedication to fighting for the oppressed changed the course of history. Sandy and I will be praying for his family and all those who were touched by his life as we mourn this collective loss."