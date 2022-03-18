SHREVEPORT, La. - I-20 East is now closed at Greenwood Road due to an accident involving two big rigs. Traffic is being diverted onto Hearne Avenue. Congestion is less than one mile in length.
Stay with us on air and online for updates.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!