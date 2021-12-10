SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex is under a Yellow Weather Alert Friday and into early Saturday.
We should continue to see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. While showers will be possible anytime, the best chance for storms will wait until later in the evening as a cold front moves in the area. Some storms may be severe. Once the cold front moves through, expect much colder conditions on Saturday.
In the meantime, very warm temperatures are expected Friday with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be gusty from the southwest 10 mph to 20 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is also in place.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Patrick Dennis, and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.