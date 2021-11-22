EL DORADO, Ark. - Visit breathtaking El Dorado, Arkansas with the KTBS 3 Spirit of Christmas special. Downtown comes to life with lights, food, shopping and events this Christmas. Enjoy ice skating in the Murphy Arts District, delicious dining and cozy accommodations, and watch the town sparkle with holiday festivities.
Join Rick Rowe, Jan Elkins, and Patrick Dennis as they walk you through some of the sights and sounds of the Christmas season on Monday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 and 9:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.
The El Dorado Spirit of Christmas special is brought to you by KTBS and the City of El Dorado.