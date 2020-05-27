BOSSIER CITY, La. - DiamondJacks Casino is officially closed and it's left many wondering what's next.
This closure left hundreds unemployed. On May 15, the effective closing date, employees were given a two-page letter signed by the vice president of finance and director of human resourcea.
The letter says in part:
"The employee layoff is occurring on short notice due to business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable. ... The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting changes to the economies were unexpected and could not have been predicted."
As far as health insurance:
“Team members who qualify under COBRA will receive notification and enrollment documents within 30 days. Insurance benefits will remain in effect until May 31. Team members may extend benefits under COBRA at their expense. Some benefits may be transferable at their expense. Team members are not permitted to make 401(k) contributions after termination.”
Here's a copy of that entire letter.
KTBS reached out to several people to find out what will happen to the building.
A DiamondJacks spokesperson said a plan is being worked on, but the no one was available for an interview or to release a statement.
DiamondJacks is a huge impact to Bossier City. Spokeswoman Traci Landry said they are excited and willing to talk to DiamondJacks about future plans, but the decision ultimately will be made by the casino.
KTBS also reached out Ronnie Jones, the chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, for any details on the availability of the license here. He said no one has reached out to them about it.
DiamondJacks is the only casino in the state that closed permanently.
There are two casinos in New Orleans that have not yet re-opened, because of city regulations. Jones said he thinks those casinos will re-open within the next couple of weeks.