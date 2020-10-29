NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Red Cross has opened four evacuation centers at the request of the Office of Emergency Preparedness on the north shore of New Orleans.
The centers will provide shelter for residents. Hundreds of volunteers have already been activated from previous storms. Red Cross Spokesperson Stephanie Wagner said that many of them are now able to step in and help with Zeta.
Volunteers stocked up supplies in areas expected to have the largest impact.
"We've been taking those supplies and in some cases, removing them from those areas so they're in easily accessible locations and staged out of the path of danger and damage so we can easily transport them right back into the community that may be hit and impacted and whatever that impact may be," Red Cross Spokesperson Stephanie Wagner said.
The Red Cross said thousands of Louisianans are still displaced from previous storms.