Flash floods are common in the ArkLaTex. It was only a year ago we had nearly 20 inches of rain in 4 days killing 3 and forcing the evacuations of over 3,500 homes (Figure 1).
1,500 miles away, in the usually arid plains of Colorado...floods are rare. But when they occur, the results can be catastrophic. One such event happened in July of 1997 (Figure 2). A foot of rain fell over Fort Collins in just a matter of hours resulting in 200 million dollars in damage and 5 deaths.
This flood inspired Colorado State University to develop a local network of rainfall observers called CoCoRaHS or Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow network to record and map their data. The university would eventually use this information to better predict and inform the public of floods.
Since then, CoCoRaHS has grown to include all 50 states plus Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, the Bahamas and Canada. The Shreveport National Weather Service is recruiting locally.
Meteorologist Jason Hansford explains (Figure 3):
"What this program is doing again we are out trying to recruit precipitation observers. Again CoCoRaHS observers will only measure precipitation once a day every day. That includes rain, hail and snow. And so it only takes a matter of maybe 5 minutes a day in which you can go outside and check your rain gauge and go online and enter in your observation each day."
Many organizations use the data:
"CoCoRaHS data is not only used by meteorologists here at the National Weather Service but the data the precipitation data is also used by various hydrologists including hydrologists at the River Forecast Centers. Also, State Climatologists can use the information, Insurance Adjusters as well, the general public and the educational community can also use the data as well."
It's free to join, but you'll need an official rain gauge (Figure 4):
"There's no cost at all in the CoCoRaHS. It's free to sign up. However there is a minimal cost of about thirty dollars to purchase this rain gauge. You can't just use any ordinary rain gauge. They are asking for these 4 inch rain gauges that measure approximately 11 inches of rainfall."
Signing up is a breeze. The website...www.cocorahs.org has a lot of helpful information:
"To sign up you go to cocorahs.org. That web page has plenty of information that you can peruse at your own leisure per say you can check out other observers that are nearby county or parish check out their rainfall or snowfall totals there you can also enter in your hail information if you have any flooding that is ongoing or that has occurred in your neighborhood you can list that as well."
Jason says there are just over 100 CoCoRaHS observers in our area. I registered KTBS making us the first official TV station in the ArkLaTex to do so.