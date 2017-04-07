Easter is a special time around the ArkLaTex. Sunrise services bring out many folks in their Sunday best. Easter egg hunts provide fun for the kids. And many tasty meals are consumed.
As for Easter weather, it's one extreme to the other. Over the last 20 years, we've had eight cold snaps, seven average temperature days in the 70s and five heat waves. Nine times it rained. And twice, there were major tornado outbreaks including Benton, Louisiana in 1999 (Figure 1).
That Easter, a powerful tornado with 250 mph winds spawned at Cross Lake and plowed through north Shreveport damaging some apartments and destroying a hardware store. It crossed the Red River (Figure 2) wiping out the Haymeadow Mobile Home Park on Benton road killing 4. Next, the twister plowed through the Palmetto Park subdivision on Airline. Then, devastated much of Linton road killing 3 more. The tornado finally lifted east of Cypress Lake after 28 minutes and 20 miles on the ground (Figure 3).
Jim Viola and his family witnessed the destruction first hand (Figure 4). Their property was right in the storm's path just east of the levee in Bossier parish. When Violas saw the tornado coming, they barely had time to take cover:
"As we came out of the house and came through the fence, we could see the tornado in this area and when we got right here in the ditch it was about that much water when we got here we just dove down in there."
The tornado deposited all sorts of debris including a microwave still in the box and a canoe from the north market hardware store on top of the Violas, but they were not hurt:
"When we climbed out of the ditch and started back towards the house we were having to step over all the debris and everything that was out here in this pasture and we didn't realize the house was not there till we got to where the house was."
In just seconds, the Violas lost everything except their lives (Figure 5):
"We were fortunate and yes we lost everything we had our lives that's what matters you know material things you can always replace."
In fact, some of their belongings were found in the next parish:
"We were told about some of these old letters and checks had blown out of our house and they had found them in Shongaloo."
The tornado even carried away some of their livestock. Fortunately, they survived:
"We had 3 horses in the pasture and a guy stopped and he said I thought I was seeing things he said 3 horses were in the air and they landed over there what used to be the old hay ride."
The Benton tornado changed the Viola's lives forever. Since then, they've rebuilt.
Even added a large storm cellar:
"Just about the time we were getting through with the house, we bought this storm cellar and put it in before we moved into the house and in the last 18 years we've used it several times."
Lessons learned from the 1999 Easter tornado:
"Anytime there is a tornado watch out even if they say tornado warning around Marshall or something, I'm ready."
Easter 2017 is just around the corner. Although preliminary, the forecast calls for muggy weather with highs in the 80s. The rain chance is small.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the 24 Hour Weather Fone at 318-320-5827 for weather updates.