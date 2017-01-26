Frank Bright has hung up his shingle and retired as an attorney.  But he's still a marathon man... A Boston Marathon man (Figure 1).

 

Frank's older than he looks:  "I'm 73 right now and I'll be 74 on race day."

 

Most of the other 30-thousand competitors at the marathon will be half Frank's age.  Less than one percent will be his age.

 

He's had mixed results in his trips to Boston:  "I have started 13 up there and finished 11...Couple of times, I didn't make it."

 

But..."I was 9th in my age group in 2009 somewhere along in there.  I was 10th in my age group two years ago."

 

How does a man stay at it after all these years?  The story begins more than 50 years ago.  Frank began running in high school.  But, it took him a while reach his potential:

 

"Actually I was a manager for the football, baseball and basketball teams in high school.  Always around sports and finally my senior year, I developed enough physically.  So, I ran track.  And after about 2 to 3 months of running, I won the state championship in the mile run (Figure 2)."

 

That ability was rewarded:  "That landed me a scholarship to Louisiana tech in track and cross country for 4 years (Figure 3)."

 

So, what keeps Frank running these days?

 

"Running for me is social (Figure 4).  To a great degree I'm not one of these people that likes getting up early in the morning to run by myself and have quiet time.  I enjoy running with other people and have made a lot of good friends over the years."

 

He'll be in Boston on the fourth anniversary of the terrorist bombing at the finish line (Figure 5).

 

"People ask me:  Do you worry about going up there?  My answer is the year after the bombing, Boston had more entries than they ever had!  So, I think the runners wanted to show solidarity and the marathon is bigger than anything."

Track Frank and other ArkLaTex runners by going to Boston Marathon.

