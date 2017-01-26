Frank Bright has hung up his shingle and retired as an attorney. But he's still a marathon man... A Boston Marathon man (Figure 1).
Frank's older than he looks: "I'm 73 right now and I'll be 74 on race day."
Most of the other 30-thousand competitors at the marathon will be half Frank's age. Less than one percent will be his age.
He's had mixed results in his trips to Boston: "I have started 13 up there and finished 11...Couple of times, I didn't make it."
But..."I was 9th in my age group in 2009 somewhere along in there. I was 10th in my age group two years ago."
How does a man stay at it after all these years? The story begins more than 50 years ago. Frank began running in high school. But, it took him a while reach his potential:
"Actually I was a manager for the football, baseball and basketball teams in high school. Always around sports and finally my senior year, I developed enough physically. So, I ran track. And after about 2 to 3 months of running, I won the state championship in the mile run (Figure 2)."
That ability was rewarded: "That landed me a scholarship to Louisiana tech in track and cross country for 4 years (Figure 3)."
So, what keeps Frank running these days?
"Running for me is social (Figure 4). To a great degree I'm not one of these people that likes getting up early in the morning to run by myself and have quiet time. I enjoy running with other people and have made a lot of good friends over the years."
He'll be in Boston on the fourth anniversary of the terrorist bombing at the finish line (Figure 5).
"People ask me: Do you worry about going up there? My answer is the year after the bombing, Boston had more entries than they ever had! So, I think the runners wanted to show solidarity and the marathon is bigger than anything."
