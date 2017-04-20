- There is a slight risk of severe storms for late Friday into Friday night across northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible (Figure 1).
- Figure 2 is the 10 PM Friday Forecast. Showers and storms ahead of a cold front may move into the northwest part of the ArkLaTex.
- Figure 3 shows the storms weakening after midnight across central sections of the area.
- Figure 4 indicates that most of the rain has dissipated except for some light precip across Toledo Bend by 7 AM Saturday.
- Figure 5 has all of the rain east of the ArkLaTex by noon Saturday. Clearing and breezy conditions are forecast at that time.
Stay tuned for weather updates on KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21. Also, check out our Weather App. or the Weather Fone at 318-320-5827.