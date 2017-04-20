  • There is a slight risk of severe storms for late Friday into Friday night across northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.  Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible (Figure 1).
  • Figure 2 is the 10 PM Friday Forecast.  Showers and storms ahead of a cold front may move into the northwest part of the ArkLaTex.
  • Figure 3 shows the storms weakening after midnight across central sections of the area.
  • Figure 4 indicates that most of the rain has dissipated except for some light precip across Toledo Bend by 7 AM Saturday.
  • Figure 5 has all of the rain east of the ArkLaTex by noon Saturday.  Clearing and breezy conditions are forecast at that time.

