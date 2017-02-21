Mostly clear and cool weather is expected for the Krewe of Gemini Parade this Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start in the 60s and dip into the 50s. Winds should be light. Enjoy!
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Body found near site of Arkansas crash
- UPDATED: Chase ends in Texas, one arrested
- Body found near Shreveport school
- Possible tropical trouble in the gulf
- Medicaid fraud in behavioral health
- Update: Suspect in Shreveport drive-by shooting arrested
- Bossier Parish DA: DNA links teens to BAFB airman
- Murder suspect accused of killing former Winnfield mayor
- Wrong way driver causes multi-car wreck on I-49 in Shreveport
- CenturyLink call center in Shreveport closing; 100 plus workers affected
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
As July 4th gets closer, we're examining the U.S. Citizenship Test. In fact, several immigrants will be sworn in on Independence Day in Shreveport, coinciding with the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series. Here's one of the questions. Click on what you think is the correct answer. No cheating and be sure and take the real test at ktbs.com/freedomfest/naturalization. How many amendments does the Constitution have?
You voted: