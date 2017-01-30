Dry weather with highs in the 70s last through Wednesday. Then, the first of two cold fronts moves into the area Thursday (Figure 1) bringing cooler conditions with a slight chance of rain. That continues through Friday (Figure 2) and Saturday (Figure 3). The next front brings showers and storms late Saturday evening into Sunday morning (Figure 4).
Get the latest updates on this forecast from KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the 24 Hour Weather Fone at 318-320-5827.