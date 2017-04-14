You know when you see a sign like this...someone is serious about cars (Figure 1).
There's not too many Oldsmobiles around these days. General Motors ended the car's 107 year production run in 2004.
50 years ago, they were in their "hay day" especially when it comes to muscle cars...or so called factory built hot rods.
Benton resident, Sam Thornton knows...he purchased this Oldsmobile five decades ago (Figure 2):
"I bought it brand new in 67, and 3 days after I got it, I got orders to go to Viet Nam, I was in the Navy, the Seabees at the time, but I ended up not going, but I ended up keeping the car."
Sam spent nearly the same number of years serving his country:
"I was in the Navy 20 years and i was in the Army 20. I did 40 years in the military...
40 years, 8 months and 3 days to be exact.
Some of that time included combat:
"I was in Korea, I went to Korea in 53. I went in the service when i was 16 years old. I did a little fighting in Korea in 53. I was in the army at that time. 24th Infantry."
Sam's prized purchase in 1967...was not just any Oldsmobile:
"442, it was known as the rich man's hot rod. It's a muscle car. and it was built a little different from the rest of the Oldsmobiles."
The numbers have a special meaning:
"442 is a 400 engine, a lot of people think that 442 is the size of the engine in it its not its the 400 engine, 4 barrel, dual exhaust." (Figure 3)
With some serious power...enough to put many other muscle cars in their place back in the day:
"The Dodges, Road Runners that was about the only thing that could beat me out of the hole. 396 Chevy, I could eat them!"
Surprisingly without any speeding tickets:
"No, never had one ticket."
Sam doesn't race anymore, but every once along comes a challenge:
"There's a few, but i tell them to keep on going. I don't do that anymore."
Sam put a whole lot of miles on the odometer in the past 50 years:
"I got right at 400 thousand on it."
Those miles haven't always been kind to his car. It's been wrecked twice:
"Its been totaled twice. I acted the fool when i was in the service. I was out there in Camp Pendleton in Oceanside drag racing and it caught on fire. So I redone it in 1978. "
The second time was during the 1999 Benton tornado (Figure 4):
"I was getting ready for a show back in 1999. I was going to do a show for Easter Sunday. And that's when the tornado hit us. It was in my shop back there in the back and the building fell on top of it. Crushed the hood, roof and the trunk. And it was totaled out. So I bought it back from the insurance company. And redone it over."
But after all the years and the miles, instead of giving in to the new car smell, Sam prefers driving his 50 year old 442:
"That's where i get all my enjoyment is driving it. And people ask me about it. And I'm proud to say I'm the only owner."
And he likes to take it car shows. Sam attends about 10 to 12 each year:
"Doing a show is so enjoyable because you meet so many nice people and you get to talk to them about their cars and that's the enjoyment out of it."
Sam attended the Asbury Motor Club car show in Bossier City today. If you missed it, he'll be back next month.