Predicting the weather is an inexact science... One of the biggest areas of confusion is what meteorologists call "POP" -- or Probability of Precipitation.
Let's say there's a 40 percent chance of rain today...
Some people believe it means 40 percent of the area will get wet. Others feel it's the meteorologist's confidence in their forecast...four out of 10 times when the forecaster saw these weather conditions...it rained. Some think it's a combination of the two.
What a 40 percent chance of rain actually means is there's a 40 percent possibility of measurable rain (Figure 1) at a certain location during a period of time.
Mario Valverde is Chief Meteorologist at Shreveport's National Weather Service office (Figure 2):
"When we say there is a chance of rain like a 40 percent chance of rain, we are talking about at a specific point that we are forecasting for. Here at the airport. So, 4 times out of 10 when we have that 40 percent chance of rain we should get measurable rain a tenth of an inch or more at the airport."
In other words, if the rain forecast verifies at a certain location...there should be enough precipitation to wet the ground and leave a few puddles.
How do meteorologists come up with the rain chance? We use various computer models, satellite images, radar and other data. Past experience in a certain area also comes into play.
"A lot of them come from the numerical models."
"Most of the models that we are talking about for precipitation are more dynamic models where the systems are moving; where's the low; where's the cold front; how much moisture is coming into the area; what sort of lifting mechanism do we have to have to trigger that precipitation."
Still, predicting rain is a challenge. sometimes, a measly 20 percent chance turns into a flood at one location while nothing happens a few miles away:
"Literally we are sitting here at the airport in Shreveport and we could get 2 to 3 inches of rain. I live in north Bossier and I'll hear thunder."
