The National Weather Service has been keeping temperature records in Shreveport for 141 years.
That data spells out why 2016 was the warmest ever recorded: 11 out of 12 months were warmer than normal. The average temperature for the year was 69.8 degrees. Typical is 3 degrees cooler (Figure 1).
It was also wet especially in March, April and August. We ended up 7 inches soggier than usual for the year.
A strong El Nino was blamed early on, but went away by summer. El Nino is the abnormally warm Pacific Ocean that influences weather patterns across the world (Figure 2). It tends to make the ArkLaTex warm and wet.
Meteorologist Gary Chatelain (Figure 3) says the amount of rainfall in those three months was a factor in the temperature record:
"And the wet tends to make overnight lows warmer and the dry makes overnight lows cooler. So there's some variation...with above average rainfall total for the year that lends more to the warmer scenario."
2016 didn't set the record because we had a bunch of scorchers. There were only 7 days where the temperature got above 100. It was all those muggy nights:
"So I think it was the low end that padded the average upward, mainly because of all the rainfall we saw."
The next warmest year on record was 2012. We had 13 days over 100 degrees that summer and a serious drought (Figure 4).
2017 is also getting off to a warm start. The ArkLaTex is 3 degrees above average already.
The forecast calls for the warm and dry weather to last through the remainder of this winter (Figure 5).