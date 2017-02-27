The Shreveport National Weather Service deems the next several days as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Arkansas.  It's a reminder that we tend to have more severe storms this time of year.  Today's topic is Severe Thunderstorms (Figure 1).  For more weather information, check out Figure 2.  Also, a good NOAA Weather Radio is handy to have any time of year.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments