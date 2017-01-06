Late tonight, snow stretches from Georgia to North Carolina and has ended for the ArkLaTex (Figure 1). Accumulations range from a dusting in Benton to over an inch near the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas (Figure 2).
Arctic air continues to spill across the region dropping temperatures to the teens and 20s (Figure 3). Wind chills are even colder (Figure 4). A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM Saturday (Figure 5).
Expect a sunny and cold weekend with highs in the 30s-40s. Next week, a big warm up is forecast with highs in the 70s.
