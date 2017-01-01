A vigorous weather disturbance will cross the ArkLaTex late Sunday night through Monday morning. Thunderstorms are possible with some severe producing hail, gusty winds and tornadoes.
Figure 1 is the 7 AM Monday Forecast. Storms may be moving into east Texas and Oklahoma.
Figure 2 is for 9 AM Monday. Storms may stretch from Toledo Bend through Texarkana. With the warm front near I-20 and a surface low in east Texas, the tornado threat could increase in east Texas and northwest Louisiana.
Figure 3 is for lunch time Monday. Storms are forecast to be east of the ArkLaTex.
Figure 4 shows the 5 PM Monday outlook. Rain is east of the area and the clouds clear from west to east.
Figure 5 is the Severe Weather Threat from the Storm Prediction Center. Scattered severe storms are possible during this time with hail, gusty winds and tornadoes.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, 3.3, ktbs.com, Facebook, Twitter, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the 24 Hour Weather Fone at 318-320-5827.