- A powerful storm system on the California coast is moving east toward the ArkLaTex (Figure 1).
- It's expected to push through Friday afternoon and evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms with hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible (Figure 2).
- These storms may develop along a dry line Friday afternoon in north central Texas and push into east Texas and Oklahoma by the afternoon (Figure 3).
- By early evening, the storms may move into Arkansas, northwest Louisiana including Shreveport/Bossier and stretch toward Toledo Bend (Figure 4).
- At 10 PM, the line may extend from Natchitoches to El Dorado (Figure 5).
- The storms are forecast to depart the area around 12 AM Saturday.
- 1-3 inches of rain may occur with this system. Also, outside of the storms, gusty winds near 40 mph are possible Friday.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, 3.3, ktbs.com, Facebook, Twitter, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the 24 Hour Weather Fone at 318-320-5827 for updates.