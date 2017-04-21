Since last year, it's felt more like summer than any other season here in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have been well above average...even record setting! 2016 ended up being the warmest of the last 142 years. And nothing seems to have changed so far in 2017 (Figure 1).
Not only is it really warm here, its the same across the world. NOAA says that 2016 was the warmest globally since record keeping began 180 years ago (Figure 2).
And this year, high temperature records continue to fall.
In fact, March was the second warmest ever across the world. The map shows the US and Russia tied for the highest temperatures (Figure 3).
Why so warm? Meteorologist Jason Hansford of the Shreveport National Weather Service explains:
"We did just conclude a weak La Nina event in the Pacific ocean along the equator (Figure 4). It was a very weak event but it did translate into warmer than normal temperatures."
La Nina is where the Pacific waters are abnormally cool which changes the weather patterns across the world. Late last year, it kept the arctic chill bottled up at the north pole making much of the world including the ArkLaTex warmer than average.
On the other hand, El Nino happened early last year (Figure 5). The Pacific Ocean was warmer than normal changing the usual global weather patterns. Some areas across the world saw too much rain including the ArkLaTex last spring.
Currently, we are in between La Nina and El Nino. It's still incredibly warm and NOAA thinks we'll stay that way through summer.
In other words, summer sounds like it could be hotter than usual!
Jason Hansford agrees:
"What we've seen already is what we are probably going to get. Very high probability of seeing above normal temperatures."
So, with the current forecast, now is a good time to have your ac unit in good running order.