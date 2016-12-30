The way 2015 ended may have been an omen for what 2016 would be like -- a tornado outbreak two days after Christmas producing damage in Blanchard (Figure 1). Then came the water.
The same storm system that produced tornadoes in the ArkLaTex brought torrential rains to northeast Texas and eastern Oklahoma. The runoff came this way and the Red River flooded for the third time in 6 months.
Fortunately, the weather would calm down for a few weeks, allowing the Red to recede.
But the gloves came off in March... which roared in like a lion. It became the wettest month on record in Shreveport... nearly 13 inches of rain...9 more than usual. Across the river in Bossier, almost 20 inches fell!
Cross Lake, Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau (Figure 2) all flooded. And the Red River went over its banks again...strike four in a year.
With no river to drain into, water backed up on Red Chute Bayou and Flat River inundating much of south Bossier and threatening hundreds more homes in northeast Bossier City.
200 people were rescued in the Golden Meadows subdivision due to high water (Figure 3).
75 homes flooded in both Tall Timbers and Fox Chase in Haughton (Figure 4).
3,500 homes in northeast Bossier City were evacuated. Massive sandbagging helped the levee hold.
March didn't go out like a lamb. The rains kept coming in April... the second wettest on record with another 13 inches. The Red flooded for a fifth time in a year. That hadn't happened since before the Civil War.
The extreme weather finally slowed down in May and June as El Nino subsided. This climate phenomenon from abnormally warm Pacific ocean waters influenced our weather for over a year and a half.
Spring ended up the second wettest ever with 29 inches of rain...double the norm.
Then came the heat. July was the 11th warmest in over 140 years. At least there was no drought Rainfall was near normal for a change.
The last month of Summer brought back the unusual weather. Normally known as the hottest and driest time of the year, August turned cloudy and wet. It rained for 16 days that month.... including 9 in a row!
Then the rain stopped and things heated up in September, October and all the way into November. The drought returned and became severe. There were Burn Bans over much of the ArkLaTex (Figure 5).
This wacky weather year finally started looking normal in December. It rained a little and we even had a taste of winter with couple of cold fronts. Setting the stage for the start of a new year. We survived a rough 2016. We should be ready.