The weather should be warm and humid for Saturday's Krewe of Sobek parade. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Showers and storms are forecast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a slow moving cold front pushes into east Texas. The rain chance is 40% at the start and 60% toward the end. Temperatures in the 70s are expected for the Krewe of Harambee parade.
