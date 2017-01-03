A strong weather disturbance will pass over the ArkLaTex Friday and Friday night (Figure 1). With arctic air in place and a small amount of moisture around, a light wintry mix is possible!
Figure 2 is the Friday Morning Forecast. Some snow or sleet / snow mix may occur as shown in white. Temperatures will be near freezing or below.
Figure 3 is the midday Friday outlook. Wintry mix may continue over northern sections.
Figure 4 shows the Friday Afternoon Forecast. The wintry precipitation may shift south.
Figure 5 has the wintry mix across the rest of the ArkLaTex.
Precipitation amounts are forecast to be light. The outlook is still filled with uncertainty so stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the Weather Fone at 318-320-5827.