New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told ESPN that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first known case of Coronavirus in the NFL.
According to the report, Payton was tested Monday after feeling symptoms Sunday. He says he has no fever or cough but will be quarantined through the weekend.
Payton told ESPN he opened up about his diagnosis to help stop the spread of the virus. "This is not just about social distancing," Payton told ESPN. "It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact."