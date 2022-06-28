SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest in digital technology: NEXTGEN TV, is rolling out across the country. Here in the ArkLaTex, it is happening on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. From ultra high definition video quality, theater like sound, improved signals to mobile reception along with innovative features this is the new generation of television broadcasting.
KPXJ, Minden, LA, Channel 21, will terminate broadcasting in the current technical standard and convert to broadcasting in the NEXTGEN TV standard. KPXJ will continue to be available on Channel 21 in the current technical standard using a different frequency. If you receive TV signals over-the-air using an antenna, you may experience the temporary loss of KPXJ’s signal. If you lose KPXJ’s signal, you may need to “re-scan” your television or adjust your antenna to continue receiving KPXJ in the current technical standard. If you subscribe to cable or satellite, or if you do not experience signal loss, there is no action to take. To receive the new NEXTGEN TV transmissions of this and other stations in the market, you will need a NEXTGEN TV television or converter box.
Click here for a look at frequently asked questions and other important information.